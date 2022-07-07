Pfizer Vaccines for children 5-11 years available in SVG from July 11th

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wish to advise the public that the following vaccines are available in St Vincent and the Grenadines:
Pfizer – 12 years and older
Pfizer – 5 – 11 years ( Available from Monday, July 11th )
Moderna – 18 years and older
These Vaccines are/will be available at the following sites across St Vincent and the Grenadines from Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm:
- Chateaubelair Health Centre
- Barrouallie Health Centre
- Buccament Polyclinic
- Kingstown Health Centre
- Stubbs Polyclinic
- Biabou Health Centre
- Levi Latham Health Complex
- Georgetown Health Centre
- Overland Health Centre
- Port Elizabeth Health Centre
- Canouan Health Centre
- Clifton Health Centre
The Ministry will continue to update the public on the availability of other vaccines.
