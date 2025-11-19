Vakeesha John, the former President of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Young Democrats, has publicly declared her intention to vote for the Unity Labour Party (ULP) in the upcoming general election scheduled for November 27, 2025.

In a Facebook video shared by the ULP, John, who represents Central Leeward, offered a candid critique of opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday, describing his leadership approach as “chaotic” and claiming to have personally witnessed what she termed as “laziness.”

The political crossover comes as a notable development, with John emphasizing that she has been an NDP supporter throughout her life. She highlighted the importance of youth development, stating that good leadership is crucial for empowering young people and securing their future.

John joins a growing list of opposition members who have recently endorsed the ULP, following a similar public declaration by a prominent supporter from the Southern Grenadines who backed ULP candidate Shevonne Stewart.