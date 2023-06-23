Venezuela & Barbados are discussing bilateral projects

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Yván Gil, met in his office with the Ministers of Energy and Business and of Agriculture and Food Security of Barbados, Lisa Cummins and Indar Weir, respectively, within the framework of strengthening cooperation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with the Caribbean countries.

During the meeting in Caracas, the authorities reviewed joint projects to advance bilateral strategic cooperation. Previously, the Barbadian ministers spoke with their Venezuelan counterparts for Oil, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, and for Productive Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, reports a press release from the MPPRE.

In May, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister accompanied Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on an official visit to the Caribbean country, where they met with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, in a working day in which they discussed cooperation issues in various areas.

Venezuela is on Track to Use the Russian Payment System MIR

President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that Venezuela is advancing in the interconnection process between Russian banks and Venezuelan banks through the MIR.

This electronic payment system was created by Russia as an alternative to the SWIFT system, which is controlled by the United States and its allies.

“The Venezuelan Central Bank (BCV) gave us good news: we are moving towards integration with the MIR, the payment system created by Russia and used by many countries around the world,” the Bolivarian president said during the “Con Maduro +TV” program.

He explained that the MIR system represents an alternative for nations that are under U.S. sanctions and that need to guarantee the normal functioning of their financial transactions.

“New payment systems are emerging in the world. Tough, unfair, illegal sanctions have been imposed on Venezuela, an attempt was made to isolate us financially and monetarily from the whole world… Now, we are building the new world’s payment, financial and monetary systems,” Maduro pointed out.

Venezuela and Brazil Implement Binational Trade Agreements

Venezuelan and Brazilian high-level officials met in Caracas to promote binational trade and ratify the commitment to jointly fight against smuggling on the common border.

The meeting’s purpose was to follow up on the commitments made in the “Brasilia Declaration”, which both countries signed on May 29, explained the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil.

The parties also approved the establishment of an “administrative commission” to deal with economic complementation agreements and a commission for the evaluation of Brazilian products of animal and vegetable origin.

The delegations “agreed to meet soon in order to install the corresponding technical tables with a view to reinvigorating the bilateral relationship within the framework of the construction of the new map of cooperation based on the principles of solidarity and complementarity,” Gil said.

Venezuela, Cuba Reject US Trafficking in Persons Report Claims

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report, in which Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela appear among the countries that do not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking.

In reaction to those statements, the Venezuelan government stressed that such a report seeks to justify the extension of the U.S. sanctions against the Bolivarian nation.

“The illegal and unilateral coercive measures implemented by the U.S. government are intended to cause maximum harm to the Venezuelan population and sometimes constitute an incentive for the migration of people who is vulnerable to the scourge of trafficking,” the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

“It is unfortunate that the U.S. ignores its responsibility and also tries to disqualify the work of the Bolivarian government, which fully complies with its commitments in this matter,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry pointed out.

