Venezuela Files Formal Application for BRICS Membership

Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, said Thursday in the framework of the India – LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) Conclave that President Nicolás Maduro formalized the country’s application to join the BRICS group.

The diplomat made reference to the construction of new economic and cooperation channels. The largest oil reserve on the planet that Venezuela seeks to put at the service of the BRICS group is “drawing a new internationality, new relations of cooperation, completely away from unilateralism,” Rodriguez said.

In this regard, the vice-president said that the blockades imposed by Western countries against the South American country and other nations are punitive, coercive and in violation of international law.

Despite the illegal sanctions, “Venezuela will always be at the forefront of the international energy formula,” said Rodriguez when pointing out that the country will never isolate itself. “The criminal blockade has not been able to stop the country, they have failed, and this conclave has proved it,” said Rodriguez.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and the Congo strengthen air and maritime agreements

The Minister for Transportation of Venezuela, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, held a meeting with the Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of the Public-Private Association of the Republic of Congo, Denis Christel Sassou-Nguesso.

The meeting is part of the installation of the I Congo-Venezuela Mixed Commission, an activity that took place this Wednesday.

“We appreciate the visit of His Excellency Mr. Denis Christel Sassou – Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, with whom we had a pleasant meeting together with other representatives of his government, as part of the 1st Mixed Commission between both nations On behalf of the Venezuelan people, we warmly welcome you to our homeland! 🇻🇪”, wrote Velásquez Araguayán on the social network X (Twitter).

At the meeting, both representatives talked to sign agreements on air and maritime transport and thus strengthen development between nations.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Latin America and the Caribbean must advance in new technologies

The challenge of Venezuela and Latin America and the Caribbean is to generate capacities in educational and inclusive infrastructures that allow training in information technology and information technology for men and women, to promote technological industrial productive development.

The statement was made this Thursday by the Minister for Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, who is in India participating with the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, in the IX Conclave of the Industrial Confederation of India and Latin America and the Caribbean, to be held in the city of New Delhi.

Minister Jiménez stressed that work must be done to expand the technical educational fabric of the region, and diversify the economic processes to build a future for our young region.

In this sense, she called for building complementarity and for digital societies to break the gaps between peoples and work on gender inclusion in information technologies and artificial intelligence.

“I would like to highlight from the year 2023 in artificial intelligence, 20% of the development of the platforms is carried out by women, therefore the challenge is to generate capacities in inclusive educational infrastructures in the field of computing and information technology, it must be recognized that the productive capacity in industrial spaces”, she said.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela reaches $3 billion for non-oil exports

Venezuelan exports increased by 6% during the first quarter of 2023, as stated by the president of the Venezuelan Association of Exporters (Avex), Ramón Goyo.

“The growth of exports registered in the first quarter of 2023 in the sector is very positive, which has been 6% and we believe that this rhythm will continue this year,” said the union leader.

In this sense, Goyo assured that Venezuelan exports reached 3 billion dollars and that the products reached 25 countries: “Those 3 billion dollars can be increased more now that the production of aluminum and steel is increasing and it is requested to implement an internal commercial policy so that part of that metal production goes to the manufacturing industry,” he said.

In January, the president of Avex specified that the private sector is the one that is mainly exporting seafood such as shrimp, prawns, fresh fish and crab, which in 2022 was the main crustacean export to the United States.

In addition, products such as wood, leather, cocoa, chocolate, and automotive parts have been sold, along with shipments of steel and aluminum that the Venezuelan State has begun to make and that are reaching Canada, the European Union, and the United States.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Crude exports increased 22% in July

At the end of July, the Venezuelan oil exports they reached 877.032 barrels per day (bpd), the most since February 2020. For the month, the figure averaged 843.000 bpd. The information was revealed by sources of PDVSA.

On the other hand, the Reuters news agency stated that it had access to internal documents and data from PDVSA that indicate that the largest amount of this production covered the Asian market.

Through the Chevron company, exports to the United States reached 160.000 bpd, which means an increase of 26.000 bpd that was reflected in the month of June.

“Venezuela’s oil exports increased in July to the highest level in almost three and a half years, boosted by the signing of new supply contracts and more shipments from the US producer Chevron,” reflects the newspaper.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve