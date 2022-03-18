Venezuela underlines the importance of the people in the face of aggressions

Venezuelan President underlines the importance of the people in the face of aggressions

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stressed that the Government has faced and overcome each of the aggressions and conspiracies of US imperialism against the Bolivarian nation thanks to the position and conscience of the people.

During the commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAP) and the National Food Day, the President reaffirmed that the basis of the Venezuelan Government is the people’s power.

The head of the Executive Power of the South American country specified that the CLAPs are the fundamental force for the fight against the economic war; in addition to constituting the strategic solution to guarantee the well-being and citizen peace in the country.

“What does Maduro have, what does the Bolivarian Revolution have that has been able to face all the conspiracies, violent plans, all the evil, the blessings of God and the power of the people, the power of the CLAPs”, said the President.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela appreciates the recognition of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on its performance in this matter.

The Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Héctor Constant, greeted with satisfaction, on behalf of the Bolivarian Government, the recognition of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on the performance of the Venezuelan State in this matter, while calling attention to negative remarks that did not take into consideration the information shared by national institutions.

“We still see with concern the reminiscence of elements that instrumentalize human rights for political purposes”, stressed the diplomat, in response to the Oral Update of the report of High Commissioner Bachelet on the situation of human rights in Venezuela, in the framework of the 49th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He recalled that the oral update presented responds to a mandate adopted two years ago by vote in this Council under the sponsorship of a small group of countries, and rejected by the members who “oppose the selectivity and politicization of our work”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Commission for Dialogue foresees meetings with Venezuelan sectors

The President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, on behalf of the Commission for Dialogue and Reconciliation announced rounds of dialogue with all political and civil society sectors in the country. Rodriguez informed about “an intensive round of consultations and meetings with all factors of the opposition and economic and social factors”.

At the same time, the President of the Legislative Power stated that the dialogue must be inclusive and despite the changes in the national political map, “everyone deserves to participate”.

In such a sense, Rodriguez pointed out that “we all deserve political guarantees” and stressed that the Government headed by President Nicolás Maduro will ensure that such guarantees are complied with.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela presents its candidacy to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

After six years without being part of the Council, Venezuela, through INAC, officially presents its candidacy to occupy a seat in Part II of the ICAO Council, as one of the countries that generates a greater contribution to international air navigation services, whose elections will be held within the framework of the 41st Session of the ICAO Assembly.

For these elections, the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (CLAC), organized the “CLAC Slate” that integrates eight (08) countries of the Region, including Venezuela, whose nomination was accepted unanimously, last March 8th, during the celebration of the XCIX Meeting of the Executive Committee of CLAC, where the representatives of Latin America and the Caribbean, ratified their support to the referred Slate, demonstrating a step towards the consensus and the union of the Region, which will facilitate the materialization of this common objective.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

President Maduro highlights the success of the Venezuelan method against Covid-19

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted that the method used in the country to contain the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most successful in the world.

The President pointed out that “the Venezuelan method to face the pandemic has been one of the most successful in the world”. The Executive added that while Venezuela is making progress in the fight against Covid-19, in countries such as “Brazil, Colombia, the United States and Europe, the pandemic had seven waves, with thousands of deaths”.

Likewise, he stated that in Venezuela “control, care, prevention and treatment” of the Sar Cov-2 pandemic was achieved, and informed that 100 percent of people over 18 years of age have been vaccinated.

Source: telesurtv.net

4,800,000 doses of vaccines against covid-19 arrive in Venezuela

A total of 4 million 800 thousand vaccines against covid-19, through the COVAX mechanism, arrived this Thursday in our country, informed the Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez.

The shipment was received at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, La Guaira state, and the doses will be distributed in the more than 19 thousand vaccination points that exist throughout the national territory, among which are the Community Integral Health Areas (Asic), pharmacies and shopping centers.

So far, Venezuela has received more than 61 million vaccines against covid-19 from COVAX, Cuba, Russia and China, said the Minister.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

ACS countries agree on strategic lines of action to promote tourism in the region

The Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Raúl Li Causi, together with the Director of Trade and Development of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), Safiya Horne-Bique, and the Deputy Minister of International Tourism, Leticia Gómez, participated in the High Level Meeting of the ACS, scheduled for March 16th and 17th, where Venezuela chairs the Special Committee on Sustainable Tourism.

More than 25 Member States, Associate Members, Observer Countries, as well as speakers from different international organizations took part in the meeting, offering a report of the current reality of the tourism sector, with proposals to promote its recovery in the post-pandemic era.

During the meeting, the high authorities signed a Joint Declaration, thus ratifying the commitment to continue working together for the development of the tourism industry, through cooperation measures and strategies for the economic recovery of the Greater Caribbean region, with a strategic focus on the sustainable development of the cross-cutting axes such as maritime and air transportation and trade.

Li Causi also explained that by establishing the Greater Caribbean as a safe destination, it will be possible to boost the establishment of a multi-destination offer, capable of greatly enhancing sustainable inbound tourism to the region and even intra-regional tourism.

Source: mppre.gob.ve