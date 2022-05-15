Venezuela’s government is seeking private investors to support state-run companies crippled by decades of socialism.

The government plans to offer 5% to 10% stakes in companies ranging from telephone and internet service providers to petrochemical producers. It’s not clear who would be willing or able to take a minority stake in the Venezuelan companies that have suffered from years of neglect and mismanagement.

There are few details provided by the government about the sale, including what price it is seeking for shares in the companies and on what market they might be listed. Speculation is rampant that the move could be a step toward returning the companies to private hands.

During a televised event on Wednesday, Maduro said: “We need capital for the development of all public companies.” He added: “We need technology.” He concluded: “We need new markets, and we will move forward.”

Maduro’s move is a marked departure from his predecessor, the late President Hugo Chávez, who nationalized many companies in his bid to transform Venezuela into a socialist state.

Maduro named CANTV and its subsidiary Movilnet, petrochemical producer Petroquimica de Venezuela, and a conglomerate with interests in mining.

Interest, however, may be limited to investors with government ties or those who are willing to take a risk.

US and other countries are still imposing economic sanctions against Venezuela, which prevent foreign investors from investing in the country’s state-owned companies. Moreover, the Maduro percentages would not give private investors decision-making authority to make necessary changes within corporations.