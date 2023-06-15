Vermont teen charged with theft of mangoes valued at $111.00ECC

Denroy Small, a 17-year-old labourer from Vermont, was detained and charged on June 12, 2023, for allegedly stealing one hundred and eleven (111) mangoes valued at $111.00ECC – the property of an 89-year-old Retired Civil Servant of the same address.

The mangoes were stolen at Dubois, Vermont between 5:00 pm on 24.03.23 and 4:00 pm on 25.05.23.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the accused appeared in the Serious Offences Court and pled not guilty. Bail in the amount of $200.00 was given on his own recognizance.

The matter was adjourned and will be heard at the Layou Magistrate on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF