VIDEO: GUYANA-Fight between police, civilian under investigation

A traffic rank of the Guyana Police Force and a driver are expected to be investigated for an altercation, says Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken. A man who appeared to be a taxi driver and a traffic officer was seen scuffled in a video posted to social media.

Commissioner Hicken said in a statement Tuesday that the investigation is being conducted to “mitigate against this type of behaviour.”

It is necessary for the police and the general public to work together in partnership – one that is based on mutual trust and cooperation, while exploring every avenue to maintain law and order,” Hicken said.

He assures the public that the Guyana Police Force is working on postures and strict adherence to standard operating procedures aimed at ensuring that ranks are professional in the discharge of their duties, even in the face of harassment and intimidation from non-cooperating civilians.