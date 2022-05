A man who was described as a “contractor” by Zoo officials in Jamaica had his finger bitten by a lion over the weekend, in an “unfortunate” event.

A video posted on social media showed the incident at the Zoo in St Elizabeth, the incident occurred on Friday.

The video is being reviewed in order to prevent future recurrences. Jamaica Zoo Attractions Limited said in a statement: “This is an unfortunate event that should never have occurred. We are doing everything we can to assist the gentleman.”.