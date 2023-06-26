Vigorous tropical wave to begin affecting St Vincent (SVG) from tonight

Weak instability is crossing the islands, with a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze may be noticeable. Isolated thunderstorms are likely tonight and shower activity could increase during Tuesday, as a vigorous tropical wave moves across the islands.

Moderate to heavy showers, periods of light rain and thunderstorm activity can be expected across SVG during Wednesday as unstable conditions trail the tropical wave.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert.

East north easterly winds ranging 20 to 30km/h could turn south-easterly during Tuesday and occasional gusts are likely during Wednesday.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate (0.5m to 1.5m/ 1.5ft to 5ft), possibly ranging 1.0m to 2.0m/ 3ft to 6.5ft by Tuesday.