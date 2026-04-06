Vincentian Athletes Shine at 2026 CARIFTA Games

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – St. Vincent and the Grenadines is celebrating significant achievements on both the track and in the pool as the 53rd CARIFTA Games reach their final day of competition at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

The regional junior championship, which brings together the Caribbean’s top under-17 and under-20 athletes, concludes this Monday following three days of intense competition.

Kione Deshong competing in the Boys 13 to 14 200m Breaststroke, powered through to a second-place finish. He clocked an impressive time of 2:42:62, securing a podium spot for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On the track, Jeremiah Wright made a strong impact during his Games debut. Wright competed in both the 800m and 1500m events, proving his mettle against the Caribbean’s best under-17 and under-20 athletes.

He achieved a 6th-place overall finish in the 1500m and clocked 2:04.51 in the 800m, which placed him 13th overall in the field.

In the U20 Girls 100m hurdles, Reine “Lau” Browne showed significant composure under pressure. Despite clipping the fifth hurdle and losing her momentum mid-race, Browne recovered to finish 6th in her heat and 12th overall.