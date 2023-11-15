Meet the MasterChef: The Professionals 2023

MasterChef: The Professionals returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn for its 16th series, as 32 ambitious chefs from across the UK, including Vincentian national Casrick Porter will battle to become the 2023 Champion.

Chef Bio: Thirty-seven-year-old Jnr. Sous Chef Casrick was born and raised in St. Vincent, in the Caribbean. He spent 10 years working around the Caribbean islands as a private chef. In 2021, he moved to the UK to explore the world of Michelin kitchens. He lives in London.

Current and Previous Experience: Casrick got into cheffing after a chance came up to work in the kitchens of Raffles Resort Canouan, St. Vincent. This opened up a world of opportunity, and Casrick went on to work across the Caribbean. Following a three-month stage in Quebec, Canada, he made the move to becoming a private chef and has since cooked for various celebrities and high-profile diners. Casrick worked as a private chef for seven years across France, the Caribbean, and the UK, where he now works for Kitchen W8 as a junior sous chef in West London.

How did you get into cooking, and what do you love about it?

“I got into cooking by a stroke of luck, as I was working in construction and met a lady working for Raffles who was looking to expand their catering team for the festive period. Setting foot in the kitchen opened my eyes to cooking, which was a much more appealing prospect than working full days out in the Caribbean sun!

“As soon as I started cooking, I fell in love. My favourite thing about being a chef is putting a smile on the customer’s face. Being able to bring joy through food is priceless; travelling and meeting so many people, especially when I was a private chef, has been a privilege.”

How would you describe your style of cooking and any influences on it?

“My style is mostly influenced by French cuisine, but I also incorporate a lot of Caribbean flavours into my cooking. I have spent time working in French kitchens, and I’ve travelled the world cooking for individuals, so I’m inspired by people and their home flavours too. Now working in a Michelin kitchen in London is another layer to my food. It’s helped me refine and refocus.”

Why did you want to take part in MasterChef: The Professionals?

“It’s always been my dream to compete in a competition like MasterChef: The Professionals. A well-organised and important competition can bring out the best in any chef. I’m representing myself, my country, and the Caribbean as a whole. Even though I’m not 25 years old anymore, I feel as if I am. This competition is my way of proving you’re never too old to chase your dreams.”

Outside of cooking, what are your passions?

“I play football, and I’m massively into art, so that, alongside cooking, takes up my time.”