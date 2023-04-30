Vincentian Claudia Browne receives Royal Distinction from Dutch King

Vincentian receives Royal Distinction from Dutch Monarch

Claudia Browne, a Vincentian who lives in Holland, was one of several residents who were honored by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ (Holland’s) on his birthday for making a significant influence on their society.

Browne, a Vincentian living in the Netherlands, was among the persons inducted into the Order of Oranje-Nassau on April 26th, 2023.

The Vincentian was recognized for her 41-year commitment to her career as a secondary school teacher in Winschoten and Stadskanaal.

Ms. Browne’s teaching career began in Curaçao fifty years ago and lasted over forty years in the Netherlands. She was a secondary school English and Dutch teacher.

Ms. Cora-Yfke Sikkema, Mayor of the town of Oldambt, remembered her for her dedication to her Dutch students, inspiring and motivating them in a variety of ways.

Claudia is the daughter of the late Weston Isaac Browne and Helaire (Eve) Edwards-Browne, both of whom lived in Prospect, St. Vincent.