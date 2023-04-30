Vincentian Claudia Browne receives Royal Distinction from Dutch King

Vincentian receives Royal Distinction from Dutch Monarch
Claudia Browne, a Vincentian who lives in Holland, was one of several residents who were honored by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ (Holland’s) on his birthday for making a significant influence on their society.
Browne, a Vincentian living in the Netherlands, was among the persons inducted into the Order of Oranje-Nassau on April 26th, 2023.
The Vincentian was recognized for her 41-year commitment to her career as a secondary school teacher in Winschoten and Stadskanaal.
Ms. Browne’s teaching career began in Curaçao fifty years ago and lasted over forty years in the Netherlands. She was a secondary school English and Dutch teacher.
Ms. Cora-Yfke Sikkema, Mayor of the town of Oldambt, remembered her for her dedication to her Dutch students, inspiring and motivating them in a variety of ways.
Claudia is the daughter of the late Weston Isaac Browne and Helaire (Eve) Edwards-Browne, both of whom lived in Prospect, St. Vincent.
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.