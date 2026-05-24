Vincentian Darrion Roberts killed in St Lucia

The Caribbean sporting community is mourning the tragic loss of a dedicated mentor and athlete whose cross-border influence connected St. Vincent and the Grenadines with Saint Lucia.

On Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials in Saint Lucia opened an investigation after 31-year-old Vincentian Darrion Roberts was discovered deceased in his Sunny Acres residence.

At roughly 2:00 p.m., the Vincentian national’s roommate found him suffering from several injuries. First responders arrived at the location, but Roberts was ultimately pronounced dead.

Currently, authorities are withholding specific details regarding the event, and no suspects, arrests, or motives have been identified at this time.

Roberts earned widespread respect across the Eastern Caribbean for his passion for youth athletic development. He was a recognized volleyball talent and served as a tennis instructor in Saint Lucia.

Observers noted that his professional journey symbolized the strong cultural and athletic linkages between the neighboring islands.

Police in Saint Lucia continue to treat the situation as an active inquiry and will release more information as it becomes available. Investigators are asking citizens to allow the legal process to unfold and have appealed to the public to come forward with any details that could aid their work.