Officer Smith completes intl. drug trafficking training course

VINCENTIAN OFFICER COMPLETES SIX-MONTH HIGH-LEVEL INTERNATIONAL DRUG CONTROL TRAINING COURSE

The landscape of narcotics enforcement in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is shifting. As the region adapts to changing trends in drug trafficking, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is preparing for emerging threats that go beyond traditional drug seizures. One such threat involves the movement and misuse of chemical precursors, which are substances used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs. In direct response to this challenge, the RSVGPF proudly recognizes Corporal of Police #949 Edson Smith for successfully completing an advanced international training course focused on precursor chemical control and investigation.

The Higher University Course of Specialization in the Control and Investigation of Drug Precursors was conducted virtually over a six-month period, from September 23, 2024, to April 11, 2025. The programme was hosted by the Fundación UNED (FUNED), an academic institution affiliated with the National Distance Education University (UNED) of Spain. The training was delivered through the COPOLAD III Programme (Cooperation Programme between Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union on Drug Policies) and supported by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), the Italo-Latin American International Organization (IILA), and the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS).

The course involved 500 hours of training and focused on several areas directly relevant to current and emerging drug enforcement challenges in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. These included the inspection of chemical operators, administrative control of precursor substances, and international regulatory frameworks governing chemical movement. Participants also received instruction in the safe handling and disposal of seized chemicals, along with case studies demonstrating how precursor-related investigations have resulted in the dismantling of drug production networks. These modules are especially applicable as criminal groups increasingly turn to synthetic drug production and chemical diversion across the region.

Corporal Smith described the course as academically intense but immensely rewarding and emphasized how the knowledge gained can support national enforcement priorities. He said, “The course exposed me to the ways precursor chemicals are moved through legal and illegal channels and how their control is essential to cutting off drug production at its roots. This training is directly relevant to policing in SVG, especially as we prepare for evolving trends in synthetic drug activity.”

While Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has adopted a framework of decriminalization and regulation in relation to cannabis for medicinal and traditional use, the RSVGPF continues to monitor other evolving threats within the broader drug landscape. The diversion of chemical substances for non-medical, illicit purposes is a growing concern both globally and regionally. This training contributes meaningfully to the Force’s strategy to strengthen investigative capability in this area. With synthetic drug production and chemical trafficking emerging as real and present risks, the knowledge gained equips the RSVGPF to act early, build stronger cases, and collaborate more effectively with regional and international partners.

The Commissioner of Police and other ranks of the RSVGPF congratulate Cpl. Smith on the successful completion of this fundamental training course, which aligns with the strategic and operational objectives of the organization.