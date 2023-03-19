On March 19, 2023 Clairon Haynes officially launched her company Clairon Haynes Productions. Her 2nd book, a memoir of her life and struggles was also launched at the Ottawa Public Library. She’s now a Canadian Book Publisher having received her publisher’s credentials from a department in the Canadian Federal Government that deals with book publishers.

Supporters from the Vincentian diaspora in Toronto and Montreal attended to support the author/ publisher/entrepreneur.

Several of Clairon Haynes Productions’ brands such as her books, gospel album(CD), seasoning, tamarind balls, tamarind syrup, guava cheese, and her Google-verified YouTube channel were on display. After which they (food brands) were all given away to the atendees. “Labour of love” is what Clairon describes her actions as. “These persons were there in my corner supporting me from the get go, and so, it was high time that I show them that I appreciate all of the love and support they’ve been giving me,” said Clairon.

Clairon has published “Diamond In The Mess” under her publishing department of her company and can now extend her publishing services to authors globally.

Clairon is an entrepreneur who firmly believes in reinvesting into the same community that supports her brands. She incorporated “give back” in her launches on Sunday where she gave a total of $1,000 in cheques and cash presentations to the persons who’ve supported her brands over the short time since her company got into business. Funds were geared to assist parents with the September back-to-school supplies and persons with their start up business ventures.

The event was not open to the public but rather to close friends of Clairon. It was an intimate setting where so much love was felt in the room. The support was so strong that some of her friends helped her make the event successful. Noreen Peters and her high school classmate Annette Black walked into her unfinished decorated room at the Ottawa Public Library and put their hands to work to get the room ready before the majority of the guests arrived. Suffice it to say teamwork makes dream works!

Guests also shared how “Diamond In The Mess” is beginning to help the world to heal.