Miles Bascombe has been named as the new Director of Cricket for Cricket West Indies (CWI) on a three-year term. Bascombe will succeed Jimmy Adams, who has held the position for the past six years.

Bascombe, 37, played one T20 International for the West Indies in 2011 and first-class cricket for both the Windward Islands and the Combined Campuses and Colleges between 2007 and 2017. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of the West Indies and is a trained coach.

Bascombe, who served as a CWI Men’s Selector from 2019 to 2021, has been the Windward Islands Cricket Board’s Technical Director for the past two years. Under his technical direction, male and female cricket fortunes have improved dramatically at all levels, including an unbeaten first-class season in 2023.

“Following a thorough recruitment process, Miles stood out to the panel with his skills, experience, and intimate knowledge of our cricket system, particularly at Territorial Board level,” stated Johnny Grave, CWI Chief Executive Officer. His enthusiasm and understanding of the game at all levels are exceptional. He is a critical thinker with a strong analytical and strategic attitude, which will be extremely useful to us as we develop our new four-year strategic plan. I have no doubt he will hit the ground running and appreciate the task of raising standards and improving processes within our cricket system.”

“West Indies Cricket is at a critical stage with an urgent need to improve performances,” remarked Miles Bascombe. We have made tremendous progress toward establishing a centralized High-Performance system, which must now be implemented across all of our Territories. I am excited to work as a member of the CWI senior leadership team and closely with the Territorial Boards to implement the necessary improvements that I am confident will lead to greater success by implementing a robust system based on achieving world-class standards and driving a winning culture.”

Graeme West, CWI High Performance Manager, will serve as interim Director of Cricket until Bascombe takes over on August 1, 2023.