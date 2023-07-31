Vincentian national Justin Robinson to lead UWI Five Islands Campus

Professor Justin Robinson, a Vincentian, has been named Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda.

The University of the West Indies stated this morning that his appointment was approved by the University Council on July 17.

On August 1, 2023, he will begin his three-year term. Professor Robinson takes over for Professor Densil A Williams.

According to the institution, Professor Robinson holds a BSc in Management Studies (First Class Honours) from the Cave Hill Campus. He holds a master’s degree in finance and econometrics from Florida International University and a doctorate in finance from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

He is a Professor of Corporate Finance with over 50 publications in regional and international journals.

Professor Robinson has been with the university for 20 years and was a member of the working group that formed the Five Islands Campus in 2018.

The institution expressed gratitude to Professor Robinson for his “outstanding contribution” and stated that it looks forward to working with him in this new capacity.