Vincentians Locked Out of Land Ownership

Locals Cannot Afford Land While Investors Receive It Cheaply

Everyone is hearing about the entire Sandals situation, and Vincentians have their own opinions about it. One question many people keep asking is this: if a multi-island luxury resort can reportedly purchase land here for such cheap price, why can’t ordinary Vincentians afford land in their own country?

Over the past 25 years, land prices for locals have increased drastically, yet foreign investors continue receiving attractive deals and concessions. Years ago, many parents could realistically dream of purchasing land. Today, a young person can barely afford a small lot, let alone crown land, which often appears to go to a select group of people.

The Minister mentioned that persons must “qualify” for land, but what exactly are the qualifications? And hopefully, living with your parents is not considered a disqualification. In this economy, many people cannot move out because the debt attached to purchasing land would be overwhelming. Young people are already struggling financially, and now home ownership and land ownership feel further out of reach than ever before.

It feels as though independence is becoming impossible. People are pressured into specific career paths, burdened with low salaries, and then faced with land prices they may never realistically afford. Those who currently own land often inherited it, spent decades paying it off, or were fortunate enough to receive government assistance in the past. Yes, we remember the housing initiatives introduced by previous administrations, along with the ownership issues that followed, so we see the issues that come even when ordinary citizens had some opportunity.

Land naturally appreciates in value, but the current prices feel unreasonable and oppressive in today’s economic climate. Crown lands exist throughout the country, yet many citizens cannot access them. When people hear that they’re lucky to get land for $18 per square foot, and many are within the range of $20 to $30 per square foot (or more), it cripples them while trying to survive on salaries that no longer match the cost of living. It is discouraging. These are salaries created for a different time — when bread costed cents, juice was one dollar, and everyday living was far more manageable.

Vincentians are struggling. Many people cannot afford land to build homes, nor can they secure property to start businesses or create generational stability. Then they open the newspapers or watch the news only to hear about how much land wealthy investors or influential individuals possess. Someone once said we should “lift them up,” but right now many citizens feel like it is the condition of the country itself that needs lifting.

People are not asking for luxury. They are asking for a fair chance live comfortably and to own a small piece of the country they call home.