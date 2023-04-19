INCREASE IN FUEL SURCHARGE RATE ON APRIL BILLS

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) wishes to advise customers of an increase in the Fuel Surcharge rate applicable on bills for April 2023.

The new rate is $0.6906 per kWh, which is an increase of $0.17 from the previous month’s rate of $0.5245 per kWh. The change in the Fuel Surcharge rate results from VINLEC having to pay more for fuel in March, and reduced electricity generation at the hydro-stations due to the current dry season.

Customers are reminded that the cost of fuel used to generate electricity is based on the international market price and the Fuel Surcharge represents the cost of fuel required to produce electricity.

VINLEC remains dedicated to providing reliable, safe and high-quality service to our customers. We continue to encourage customers to employ conservation methods where possible, to help mitigate the impact of high fuel costs. Customers who have queries are encouraged to contact the Customer Services Department via email at [email protected], telephone 456-1701 Ext. 237, 238 or via Facebook – facebook.com/VINLECSVG.