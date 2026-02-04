‘The people will take NDP out of their bubble’

Ralph Gonsalves, Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday says that Vincentians ‘will take the NDP out of their “double bubble”. Gonsalves did not state the time line on such action.

Gonsalves stated that the new government is currently “in a bubble of their own,” disconnected from the reality of the suffering on the ground.

He asserts that “the people will take them out of the bubble” one way or another because the “cries of the poor are loud” and “must be heeded”.

According to Gonsalves, this “bubble” represents the government’s isolation from the anguish of citizens facing immediate hardships, such as:

Housing insecurity: Gonsalves claims people are being put out of rented homes and that the government has stopped paying for temporary housing for those in need.

Unpaid grants: He stated that poor families are not receiving expected grants and that landlords are not being paid rents by the government.

General anxiety: The Opposition leader states that after only a few weeks of the new administration, the “faces of men and women are strained and anxious”.

Gonsalves dismisses the “double bubble” concept itself as a “gimmick” used during the election to “kerfuffle the mind”.

He warns that while the NDP may have “wanted to win the election on a gimmick,” they are now failing to treat poor people properly with “reason” and “good sense”.