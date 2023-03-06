Vincent’s Animal Fund holds first free veterinary clinic on Canouan

On Sunday, Vincent’s Animal Welfare Fund held their first successful free veterinary clinic on the island of Canouan.

Residents who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford or access veterinary fees and services made up the majority of the clinic’s clientele.

“Our vet, Eric (based on St. Vincent), neutered and spayed 11 dogs and cats, and treated and examined a further 17 sick animals”.

“The spay programme is imperative to improving animal welfare conditions on the island and preventing over-breeding”.

The next clinic is scheduled for March 19. At that time, Vincent’s Animal Welfare Fund will turn its focus to looking at ways to improve based on the previous clinic.

Vincent’s Animal Welfare Fund says the objective of the fund is to save the lives of as many animals as possible.