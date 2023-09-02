Vincy Heat preparing for CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers

The National Senior Men’s Team, “Vincy Heat,” is gearing up for the highly anticipated 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers. Placed in League B, Group C alongside formidable rivals Belize, Bermuda, and French Guiana, Vincy Heat is prepared for a series of intense home and away matches.

The Fixture:

Friday, September 8th: Belize vs. SVG

Tuesday, September 12th: SVG vs. Bermuda

Friday, October 13th: SVG vs. French Guiana

Tuesday, October 17th: French Guiana vs. SVG

Friday, November 17th: Bermuda vs. SVG

Tuesday, November 21st: SVG vs. Belize

Under the leadership of Director of Technical Matters and Head Coach (Ag) Theon Gordon, the team comprises Assistant Coach Alnif Williams, Goalkeeping Coach Urtis Blackett, and Manager Dr. Ronen Francis. The team also benefits from dedicated Zonal Coaches, including Kenson Wilson, Richard Hayde, Keron Peters, and Shandel Samuel, all committed to guiding Vincy Heat towards excellence and facing upcoming challenges.

The team’s relentless dedication is evident as a talented pool of players undergoes daily intensive training at the Brighton Technical Center, with Wednesdays and Sundays reserved as rest days. A final 20-man squad will be selected from this list for each match. The list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Jadiel Chance, Josh Stowe, Garwin Davis, Lemus Christopher, Jimmel Lewis, and Kevan Henry.

Defenders: Iruel Matthias, Joel Jack, Je Quan Adams, Jazzi Bobb, Jahvin Sutherland, Mekeal Williams, Joash Nash, Kevin Francis, Jamol Yorke, Duvani Williams, Nigel Charles, Gavin Browne, Najima Burgin, and Chevron McClean.

Midfielders: Sherwyn Alexander, Zinda Grant, Joel Quashie, Addeen Charles, Aaron Jackson, Kennijha Joseph, Brad Richards, Diel Spring, Jerron Dopwell, Terrison Joseph, Terris Joseph, Gidson Francis, and Saviola Blake.

Forwards: Garret Leigertwood, Oalex Anderson, Gideon Richards, Marlon Simmons, Bishon Richards, Steven Pierre, Akran Edwards, Chad Haynes, Trezine Dasouza, Cornelius Stewart, Kyle Edwards, Rondell Thomas, Kirtney Franklyn, Jahva Audain, Shemron Phillips and Oryan Velox.

As Vincy Heat embarks on this exhilarating journey, we invite the entire nation to rally behind our national team. Together, we can make history and elevate our football product on the world stage. The SVG Football Federation remains committed to investing in the development of our players for the future of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.