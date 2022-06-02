Vincy Heat To Play Bahamas In Nations League Qualifiers

The National Senior Men’s Team (Vincy Heat) left the island today on Wednesday 1st June 2022 to play their first match in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers against the Bahamas. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday 3rd June at 5:00 pm local time and will be streamed via the Concacaf’s Facebook and Youtube Pages.
The Traveling Delegation goes as follows:
Management Team: Assistant Coach–Bishon John, Manager -Ronen Francis, Goal Keeping Coach
- Melvin Andrews, Physiotherapist -Kevin Young, Doctor -Michael Stowe & Media Officer Junio Kelly.
Twenty Man Squad
|Position
|First Name
|Surname
|Club
|GK
|Josh
|Stowe
|Bequia United
|GK
|Jadiel
|Chance
|Blinn College
|GK
|Jahvan
|Peters
|System 3
|DF
|Iruel
|Matthias
|Jebelle FC
|DF
|Jamol
|Yorke
|Sion Hill Fc
|DF
|Kevin
|Francis
|System 3
|DF
|Jahvin
|Sutherland
|System 3
|DF
|Mekeal
|Williams
|System 3
|DF
|Najima
|Burgin
|Jebelle FC
|MF
|Dorren
|Hamlet
|Besco Pastures
|MF
|Addeen
|Charles
|North Leewards Predators
|MF
|Nazir
|McBurnette
|Camdonia Chelsea
|MF
|Kurtlon
|Williams
|North Leewards Predators
|MF
|Matthew
|Jackson
|Sion Hill Fc
|MF
|Garret
|Leigertwood
|Avenues United
|MF
|Terris
|Joseph
|Jebelle FC
|FW
|Rondell
|Thomas
|Hope International FC
|FW
|Malcom
|Stewart
|System 3
|FW
|Keshorn
|Durham
|SV Notch
|FW
|Cornelius
|Stewart
|Maziya S&RC
Vincy Heat has been placed in Group C of the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers amongst the Bahamas, Nicaragua, and Trinidad & Tobago.