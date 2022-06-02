ADVERT
Thursday, June 2

Vincy Heat To Play Bahamas In Nations League Qualifiers

Editorial Staff

The National Senior Men’s Team (Vincy Heat) left the island today on Wednesday 1st June 2022 to play their first match in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers against the Bahamas. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday 3rd June at 5:00 pm local time and will be streamed via the Concacaf’s Facebook and Youtube Pages.

The Traveling Delegation goes as follows:

Management Team: Assistant Coach–Bishon John, Manager -Ronen Francis, Goal Keeping Coach

  • Melvin Andrews, Physiotherapist -Kevin Young, Doctor -Michael Stowe & Media Officer Junio Kelly.

Twenty Man Squad

Position First Name Surname Club
GK Josh Stowe Bequia United
GK Jadiel Chance Blinn College
GK Jahvan Peters System 3
DF Iruel Matthias Jebelle FC
DF Jamol Yorke Sion Hill Fc
DF Kevin Francis System 3
DF Jahvin Sutherland System 3
DF Mekeal Williams System 3
DF Najima Burgin Jebelle FC
MF Dorren Hamlet Besco Pastures
MF Addeen Charles North Leewards Predators
MF Nazir McBurnette Camdonia Chelsea
MF Kurtlon Williams North Leewards Predators
MF Matthew Jackson Sion Hill Fc
MF Garret Leigertwood Avenues United
MF Terris Joseph Jebelle FC
FW Rondell Thomas Hope International FC
FW Malcom Stewart System 3
FW Keshorn Durham SV Notch
FW Cornelius Stewart Maziya S&RC

Vincy Heat has been placed in Group C of the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers amongst the Bahamas, Nicaragua, and Trinidad & Tobago.

