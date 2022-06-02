Vincy Heat To Play Bahamas In Nations League Qualifiers

The National Senior Men’s Team (Vincy Heat) left the island today on Wednesday 1st June 2022 to play their first match in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers against the Bahamas. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday 3rd June at 5:00 pm local time and will be streamed via the Concacaf’s Facebook and Youtube Pages.

The Traveling Delegation goes as follows:

Management Team: Assistant Coach–Bishon John, Manager -Ronen Francis, Goal Keeping Coach

Melvin Andrews, Physiotherapist -Kevin Young, Doctor -Michael Stowe & Media Officer Junio Kelly.

Twenty Man Squad

Position First Name Surname Club GK Josh Stowe Bequia United GK Jadiel Chance Blinn College GK Jahvan Peters System 3 DF Iruel Matthias Jebelle FC DF Jamol Yorke Sion Hill Fc DF Kevin Francis System 3 DF Jahvin Sutherland System 3 DF Mekeal Williams System 3 DF Najima Burgin Jebelle FC MF Dorren Hamlet Besco Pastures MF Addeen Charles North Leewards Predators MF Nazir McBurnette Camdonia Chelsea MF Kurtlon Williams North Leewards Predators MF Matthew Jackson Sion Hill Fc MF Garret Leigertwood Avenues United MF Terris Joseph Jebelle FC FW Rondell Thomas Hope International FC FW Malcom Stewart System 3 FW Keshorn Durham SV Notch FW Cornelius Stewart Maziya S&RC

Vincy Heat has been placed in Group C of the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers amongst the Bahamas, Nicaragua, and Trinidad & Tobago.