Vincy Jewels moves to 17th position in World Netball rankings

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) “Vincy Jewels” netball team moved up one position to 17th in the latest World Netball rankings.

The rankings include all matches up to August 6, 2023, and the team is set to defend the “Gloria Ballantyne Trophy” during the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) International Netball Series in Antigua.

The tournament is a round-robin format featuring 36 matches, and the Vincy Jewels will play their first match against the Cayman Islands on Court 1.

