The Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra of St Vincent and the Grenadines retained its status as Junior Panorama Champions after winning the 2023 VINLEC Junior National Panorama Competition on Sunday.

The band scored 245 points when performing a musical rendition of Hance’s “All I Need” to retain the Junior Pan Champ title.

“We are elated once again to be in winners row!!” the band declared in a post. Congratulations to our Junior Band for winning Panorama yesterday. Congratulations to our arranger Mitchell Israel-Duharte aka “Mitch” for being the competition’s youngest arranger at 19 years old and winning on his first try.

We’d also like to thank our fantastic supportive parents for allowing their children to be a part of the Starlift family, as well as our administrative team, supporters, well-wishers, and onlookers. We are excited and confident about Thursday’s senior panorama. Starlift is still alive and well!”

The Carnival Development Corporation has released the official results.