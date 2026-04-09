Vincy Mass 2026 launches with ‘The Great Escape’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially kicked off the media launch for Vincy Mass 2026 aboard the catamaran MV Ambience, setting the stage for a highly anticipated carnival season dubbed “The Great Escape”.

Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Chairman Ricky Adams announced that this year’s festival is evolving from a mere series of events into a “full destination experience”. “The Great Escape” is designed to offer locals and visitors a release from daily pressures and a return to the pure joy of Vincentian culture.

To achieve this, the CDC is implementing a more structured, professionally managed approach with a serious commitment to production quality and time management.

Among the major additions for 2026 is a 10-day food and cultural village designed to highlight the flavors of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, alongside immersive community activations that will greet visitors from the moment they land at the airport.

The CDC is also strengthening its collaboration with rural carnivals to ensure they offer a true preview of the main events.

While introducing these new elements, the CDC remains committed to preserving authentic traditions. Adams confirmed the intentional revival of traditional elements, such as the highly anticipated return of the monkey band, as well as the reintegration of the Miss SVG pageant into its traditional pre-carnival timeframe.

The grand official launch will take place on Saturday at the ET Joshua Tarmac.