Vincy Netballers to compete in tournaments in Jamaica

Three National Netballers will leave the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to compete in tournaments in Jamaica. Most accurate shooter of the 2024 ECCB International Netball Tournament, Vincy Jewels’ Mary-ann Frederick will compete in the Netball Jamaica Divisional Netball Tournament in the Premier Division.

Frederick left the state on Thursday 13th February and will her teammates of the Rockerz Sports Group. Frederick will compete in games over a two-month period which started Thursday 13th February in Jamaica.

Vincy Warriors players Mr. Dorian Layne, Most Accurate Shooter and Mr. Akeil Bute, Best Defending Player, at the 2024 Americas Netball Men’s Championship will leave St. Vincent and the Grenadines this upcoming week to compete in the Men’s Netball Association of Jamaica (MNAJ) InterCaribbean Male Premiership during the period 28th February to 16th March 2025.

Layne who left the state on Sunday 16th February will join his team members from the Jaguars Netball Team and Bute will join the defending champions Vikings Netball Team on Thursday 20th February.

President, Natasha Baptiste states “This is an excellent opportunity for our netballers both male and female and netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and we know this exposure will be of great asset to Vincy Warriors and Vincy Jewels.”

The SVGNA Executive fully endorse this great opportunity for our players and wishes them a successful tournament and will follow their journey while in Jamaica. “This is our Year of Development”