3 USA based athletes have been selected, through their NACAC rankings, to represent SVG at the 2023 CAC Games in El Salvador, June 30-July 8.

They are Desroy Jordan in the men’s 400m, Shafiqua Maloney in the women’s 800m and Handal Roban in the men’s 800m.

Roban, in his first outing at the NCAA National Championships for his school, Penn State University, finished 3′ in the 800m event, setting a new national record of 1:45.95 seconds.

Other sports at the CAC Championships that SVG will feature in are Swimming, Beach Volleyball, Cycling and Netball.