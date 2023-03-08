VINLEC carries out clean up of Lowmans Leeward Beach

VINLEC Sports and Social Club clean up Lowmans Bay Beach

The VINLEC Sports and Social Club initiated its community service plans for 2023 with a beach cleanup at Lowmans Bay on Saturday, 4th March, 2023.

Club members, alongside other VINLEC staff from the Lowmans Bay Power Plant, worked to tidy the bay and surrounding areas where they observed debris that had washed up on the beach, particularly at a section spanning the river mouth and a nearby beach bar.

Alyssa-Ann Laborde, the club’s Community Service Director stated, “we saw trash, we saw debris, we saw parts of wild life, we saw evidence that action happens here…so we are doing our part and making sure that future generations can enjoy the Lowmans Bay Beach.”

Residents openly expressed their gratitude to the Sports and Social Club for the cleanup initiative. Those residing along area said they usually clean a portion of the beach closest to their homes and were happy that the entire beach is now cleaned. Some residents also joined Saturday’s beach cleanup and helped remove old abandoned tyres that were sunken in the sand.

Kristidis Wyllie, President of the VINLEC Sports and Social Club expressed belief that all social or sports clubs should regularly include community service in its activities as a means of giving back meaningfully to the society.

The fuel reception point for refueling the Lowmans Bay Power Plant is located at the bay. The area is also home to other industrial operations carried out in close proximity to residents residing along the beach and surrounding areas.

The Lowmans Bay Power Plant regularly engages in the clearing of the river mouth with heavy equipment. This was recently done at the end of February. The beach continues to be used for seine fishing and for storing fishing boats used for deep sea fishing. Residents, as well as VINLEC employees enjoy sea bathing and other leisure activities at the Lowmans Bay beach.