Vinlec reporting 50% of customers across St Vincent (SVG) without power

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services has reported that 50% of their customers are without power.

According to Vinlec, 9 feeders on mainland are not functioning. Power outage also reported in Bequia.

NEMO is advising residents to stay indoors as a tropical storm warning is still in effect.

The island is expected to receive an additional 4 inches of rain throughout the day.

FEEDERS

What is a feeder substation?

A substation is where incoming high-voltage electricity from the transmission line is reduced — by step-down transformers — to a lower voltage suitable for distributing power via feeder lines. A feeder, or main power line, carries electricity from the substation to an FPL local/regional service area.