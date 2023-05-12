Vinlec’s Health & Safety Awareness Week returns after three years

After a period of absence for the past three years, the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) will return to its Environmental Health and Safety Awareness week of activities.

The activities will be held from May 15th to May 19th, 2023 under the theme “Healthy Mind and Body – Safe Practices in our Community”.

The week of activities aims to actively involve both VINLEC staff and the general public through engaging and educational events with the primary goal of promoting good health and safety practices while emphasizing the importance of physical and mental wellbeing.

The launch will commence at 1:30pm at the Cane Hall Complex.

Source : Vinlec