Violence grips SVG: Bartender stabbed, pastor shot, church robbed

A disturbing wave of crime has swept across St. Vincent and the Grenadines during Holy Week, leaving a bartender in critical condition, a pastor hospitalized with a gunshot wound, and a local church burglarized.

The violence peaked in the early hours of Good Friday, April 3, 2026, when 31-year-old bartender Xavaughn Dennie was stabbed in the neck at his home in Bequia.

Preliminary reports indicate that Dennie was resting when an unidentified assailant approached his window and inflicted a severe wound to the left side of his neck.

He was transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown, where he currently remains in critical condition.

In a separate incident on Good Friday, a pastor in the Diamond community was shot by a masked intruder.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., the intruder approached the pastor’s home and shook the door, interrupting the pastor while he was on the ground praying.

When the pastor opened the door, the masked man fired a single shot, striking the pastor.

These violent attacks follow a series of property crimes earlier in the week.

Between Palm Sunday (March 29) and March 30, intruders burglarized the Hope for Life Restoration Ministry Church located near Chill Spot in Arnos Vale. The burglars forced open a door and made off with cash and other items.