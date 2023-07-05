Violent crime in St Vincent (SVG) has hit crisis point: Opposition Leader

The shooting death of a Greiggs man and the ruthless stabbing of a doctor in Kingstown both on Friday night 30th June 2023, followed by two more homicides on Monday July 3rd show that the violent crime situation in out of control and that the Gonsalves ULP Government has failed to curb the high crime rate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Friday 30th June 2023, a Cuban doctor, Alfredo Batista Salgado, was severely stabbed on his way home from the Calypso Semi-Finals. Many Cuban health care professionals work here. Like the rest of society, they are entitled to feel safe to go about their lives in SVG.

Less than a month ago, the body of another visiting worker, Mr. Gregory Linton, a Dominican and CARDI representative to St. Vincent and the Grenadines was found in his vehicle in Kingstown. He had been shot to death.

On Saturday 1st July 2023, Orandie Haywood died after being shot in Greiggs. Then, on Friday night, there were two more violent killings when a minivan conductor was stabbed to death in Kingstown and a man was shot and killed in Langley Park. These deaths have brought the homicide count to twenty-six (26) thus far this year. SVG is on pace to break its grim homicide record of 42 set last year!

Violent crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has hit a crisis point under the Gonsalves Government. In our country, people no longer feel safe walking on the street or going about their normal lives. This is unacceptable.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) is once again calling for the Unity Labour Party administration to bring the situation under control. The government must collaborate with the Opposition and with other social partners in a broad-based approach to develop and implement strategies to address the crime epidemic in our country.

We pray for the full recovery of Dr. Alfredo Batista Salgado and we offer our sympathy to the families affected by gun-related and other violent crimes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Anyone with information that might assist the police with their investigations should contact the police immediately.