Virgin Atlantic has halted its return to Cuba

Due to the complexity of the operation bound for Cuba, Virgin Atlantic has suspended its November 2022 return.

VS announced on Friday morning, May 27, that it would postpone its return to the Cuban market for at least one more year after resuming flights to Havana after a two-year hiatus.

The British carrier announced its return to José Mart* International Airport (HAV) beginning November 1, 2010, with three flights a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from London Heathrow (LHR), consisting of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners configured with 264 seats in three classes. The sale of tickets began the same day.

The route will be closed until next year’s winter season in the northern hemisphere, which is December 2023. As stated in a press release, the carrier confirmed its decision to suspend its return to Havana, citing the complexity of operating in Cuba without providing any further details.

The airline will contact customers affected by the change in plans beginning this weekend, where they can choose to receive a travel voucher, a full refund of the tickets, or rescheduled the flights for free to December of next year.

Virgin Atlantic launched flights to Havana in 2005 and is currently the only airline offering non-stop direct flights between the UK and Cuba’s capital. Before the pandemic, the airline operated its last flight between Havana and London Gatwick (LGW) on March 23, 2020.