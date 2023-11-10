Virgin Atlantic launches nonstop flight from London to Turks & Caicos

Turks and Caicos Islands celebrates non-stop Virgin Atlantic flight

The Turks & Caicos Islands is celebrating Virgin Atlantic’s nonstop flight from London to Providenciales twice a week.

“We now have a direct flight from London to the Turks and Caicos Islands, and people are asking me how this happened everywhere I go.” The Turks and Caicos Islands have a strong reputation for elegance and excellence, making us a well-known brand. “Our stunning beaches, crystal waters, and world-class resorts have helped us build a reputation that resonates far beyond our borders, particularly in the high-esteem US and Canada markets,” said Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism.

“Our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences for our visitors has earned us a prominent place on the global tourism map.” This new flight to our shores heralds the start of a new era in the tourism business. This direct flight connection from London to the Turks & Caicos Islands represents a watershed moment for our country and promises to provide various benefits.”

Front row, left to right: Deputy Governor Her Excellency Anya Williams, Victoria Swift, Country Manager, Virgin Atlantic, and the Hon Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism. Stacy Cox, CEO of TCHTA, Karen Whitt, Hartling Group, and Alvin Hegner, Co-Chair of Experience Turks and Caicos. Leandrea Missick, Executive Assistant, Ministry of Tourism, Tendra Musgrove, VP, TCHTA, Nikeva Ariza, Communication Manager, Airports Authority, and Mary Cunningham, Travel Advisor (from third row left)

According to the Minister, this non-stop flight signals expansion into the European market, will provide an economic boost with an increase in arrivals from the United Kingdom, an opportunity to expose our world-class resorts, exquisite dining options, and unique cultural attributes to a new audience, and a firm commitment to sustainable tourism practises.

The first Virgin Atlantic flight from London Heathrow to Howard Hamilton International Airport in Providenciales took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Minister Connolly and Deputy Governor Her Excellency Anya Williams led the Turks and Caicos team at World Travel Market, which took place from 6 to 8, 2023. Wesley Clerveaux, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Alvin Hegner, Co-Chair of Board of Directors, Experience Turks and Caicos, Selvyn Hawkins, Chair of the Board of Turks and Caicos Airport Authority (TCIAA), Karen Whitt, Hartling Group Member and COMO representative, and Stacy Cox, CEO of the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association were among the delegation.

Hannah Swift, Virgin Atlantic’s Country Manager, joined the delegation for her maiden visit to the Turks & Caicos Islands. She mentioned that the Turks & Caicos Islands are Virgin Atlantic’s ninth Caribbean destination.”It is exciting to be here and to offer people in the UK and beyond the UK with our partners in Air France and KLM to give European travellers a chance to come here on a non-stop flight and offer the chance for imports and exports and give business travellers a chance to do come to the island and do business and the same for the people from the Turks and Caicos Islands to go the UK and do business,” she told the BBC.

Arlington Musgrove, Minister of Immigration and Border Control, remarked in his remarks that the new airlift coincides with Tourism Environmental Awareness Month, whose slogan is “Invest in Today for a Better Tomorrow.”

“It is a historic occasion for Virgin Airlines to land in the Turks and Caicos Islands during Tourism Environmental Awareness Month.” This demonstrates the importance the Turks and Caicos Islands Government places on tourism, as well as our commitment to informing the world about the Turks and Caicos Islands,” he stated.

Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam stated in her remarks that it is good to have this collaboration with Virgin Atlantic and that she is thrilled to have this direct route into London.

Anya Williams, Deputy Governor, expressed her excitement about the new airlift and what it could do for the Turks and Caicos brand, and asked everyone to support the airline to ensure its success.

Premier Charles Washington Missick also spoke, praising everyone who helped make this new flight a reality.