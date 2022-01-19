Virgin Atlantic to restart services from Tobago

Twice weekly flights to London Heathrow will resume 29 th January 2022

January 2022 The Airbus 330-300 will fly from Tobago on Tuesday and Saturday

Return fares start from as little as USD $823 per person

Virgin Atlantic is continuing to cement its commitment to the Caribbean as it relaunches its twice weekly services from Tobago to London Heathrow, with fares from as little as USD $823 per person.

From 29th January, the route will resume from Tobago to England’s famous capital, departing every Tuesday and Saturday. Customers will be welcomed aboard the airline’s Airbus A330-300, offering a selection of experiences across three cabins; Upper Class, Premium alongside the airline’s three classes of Economy, Delight, Classic and Light.

London is one of the world’s leading tourist destinations and it’s easy to see why. With a wide array of interesting history to discover, including royalty, politics, arts, science, and architecture, London is the perfect destination for customers to start exploring. It’s often described as one of the world’s greatest cosmopolitan cities, with an incredible variety of museums, shops, and restaurants. Not only is London an ideal base to explore the entire United Kingdom, but it also serves as a global gateway to the rest of the world. Virgin Atlantic operates daily services to both Delhi and Mumbai, allowing customers access to seamless connections between the Caribbean and India. Virgin Atlantic is excited to be able to reconnect people from Trinidad and Tobago to the UK and beyond through the restart of this much-loved route.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented;

“We are thrilled to be able to restart our much-loved services between Tobago and London Heathrow after having to pause the service in the peak of the pandemic. With delicious food, amazing music and stunning views, we know our British customers will love exploring this unique destination. We love the incredible culture in Tobago and are excited for our customers to be able to immerse themselves in this extraordinary island. Equally, we can’t wait to welcome customers from Tobago to the UK and beyond, connecting across our global network.”

Enhanced flexible booking policy on all new bookings

To help customers book with confidence, Virgin Atlantic has extended its policy of unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings, giving further flexibility to customers to support future travel plans. The updated flexible booking policy enables Virgin Atlantic customers making a new holiday or flight-only booking for travel up to 31 December 2022, to make as many changes as necessary to their travel dates, origin or destination, with the change fees waived**, as well as one free name change.

In addition, the rebooking horizon, the date by which rescheduled travel can be completed by, has been extended by eight months for all new and existing bookings – all the way until 31 December 2023 – giving a broader window of time to reschedule plans if needed.

The improved flexible policy also applies to customers who already have converted their booking to a voucher or hold an open ticket and will benefit customers if their flight or holiday is subject to cancellation, in addition to their refund and voucher options.