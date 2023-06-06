Canada annouces visa-free travel for known St Vincent travellers

Vincentians will now be able to travel to Canada, visa-free.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, visited Winnipeg today for an announcement regarding visa-free travel.

Passport holders from 13 countries will now be able to travel to Canada by air without requiring a Temporary Residence Visa. However, this applies only to travellers from these countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa. Eligible travellers include passport holders from:

Philippines

Morocco

Panama

Antigua and Barbuda

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Argentina

Costa Rica

Uruguay

Seychelles

Thailand

Fraser says Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has been working to make the pretravel screening process easier, faster, and more affordable. He says this decision will divert thousands of applications from Canada’s visa caseload, allowing IRCC to process visa applications more efficiently.

A similar pilot program was introduced in Brazil in 2017. The minister says that the program was successful in increasing visitors from Brazil by 40% and reducing the caseload in IRCC’s Sao Paulo office by 60%, freeing IRCC officers to work on more complex applications.

There are more than 50 countries that can enter Canada without a visa, although most require an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) if they are arriving by air.

Nationals of countries that are not exempt from obtaining a visa, must apply for a Temporary Residence Visa (TRV), also known as a visitor visa.

A TRV allows an individual to visit Canada for a period of six months (although this may differ for some foreign nationals).