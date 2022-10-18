Visa Free travel to the UK for Guyana nationals from November 9

Effective November 9, 2022, nationals from Guyana intending to visit the UK for a period of up to six months, will no longer be required to obtain a visitor’s visa in advance of travel.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Visa Facilitation Services Global (VFS), an outsourcing and technology services company for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

The company, which manages visa and passport issuance, on Monday disclosed that under the new policy, customers who have applied for a visitor’s visa and have not yet submitted their biometrics (fingerprints) can choose to withdraw their application and receive a refund on their visa fee.

Withdrawals can be made here: www.gov.uk/cancel-visa

Customers who do not wish to proceed with their application can also cancel their appointment at least 24 hours in advance. This will also trigger the refund of any additional service fees.

Visa requirements for work, study and settlement in the UK remain intact.

United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, dubbed the abolition of the visa requirement as a “real sign” of the growing UK/Guyana relationship. The announcement comes just weeks before British Airways begins scheduled flights to Guyana.