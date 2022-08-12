Warrant unsealed- Trump could have violated the U.S Espionage Act

The warrant allowing FBI agents to search Mar-a-Lago has just been unsealed by a federal judge in Florida.

It comes after the justice department made the unusual move of asking to make public a warrant involved in an active criminal investigation.

The warrant application before the raid reportedly said investigators had probable cause to believe Trump violated the Espionage Act.

Representatives for Trump has been making the case since Monday that he had the authority as president to de-classify all of the recovered documents before he left office, and did so.

“Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ’seize’ anything,” he said on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday.

“They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago.”

Legal experts have told US media it is unclear whether this argument would hold up in court.

Although the president does have the legal authority to declassify information, the procedure is unclear.

Supporters of Trump say he could simply say out loud that documents are declassified. Others argue that a more formal process is necessary.

Trump records probe timeline

Trump records probe timeline

Here's how this investigation has developed over the past few months: January 2022 – The National Archives retrieves 15 boxes of White House records from Mar-a-Lago, and says some of the documents it received at the end of Trump administration had been torn up

February – Reports emerge that classified files were found in the Mar-a-Lago cache and National Archives has asked Department of Justice (DoJ) to investigate

April – US media report the FBI has begun a preliminary investigation into how apparently classified material ended up at Mar-a-Lago

3 June – A senior DoJ official and three FBI agents travel to Mar-a-Lago to review items in a basement and Trump drops by to say hello, according to reports

8 June – Federal investigators reportedly write to a Trump aide to ask that a stronger lock be used to secure the room storing the items in question. Trump says that request was quickly fulfilled

22 June – The Trump Organization reportedly receives a DoJ summons for CCTV footage from Mar-a-Lago

8 August – Dozens of agents execute a search warrant of Mar-a-Lago, removing up to 20 boxes from the property

11 August – The DoJ asks a court to make the warrant public. Trump, who could have released his copy of the warrant at any time, does not object.