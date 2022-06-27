Water storage is urged as bad weather approaches in Grenada

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in Grenada has enacted its Disaster Emergency Plan in preparation for the approaching weather disturbance.

This plan looks at measures to be undertaken for the protection of the Authority’s infrastructure.

NAWASA’s overall intention is to have all water treatment plants opened so that persons can have storage tanks and containers filled to last at minimum three days.

At present, all water systems with the exception of Concord, St John’s and Les Avocat St David’s are up and running.

The Concord Water System is challenged due to high turbidity levels as a result of the inclement weather over the past 24 hours.

The Les Avocat Water System remains under valve regulation and efforts are being made to ensure that there is equity in water distribution.

As a result, the regulation for consumers in St. Paul’s, The Bocas, Parade, Mt. Airy and Morne Delice has been amended for June 27, 2022 as follows:

• La Borie and Lower St Paul’s: 5:00 am to 3:00 pm

• The Bocas and Parade: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

• Mt. Airy & Morne Delice: 9:00 pm to 5:00 am

NAWASA’s Water Tanker will be operating in Marian, Morne Jaloux, Golden Drive, Cocoa Road and Lyda from 3:00 pm on June 27.

NAWASA further recognizes that consumers served by affected water systems may not be able to maintain a three days’ supply as recommended and apologises for this.

Persons with limited supplies are also encouraged to safely capture rain water for post disaster use if necessary.

An island-wide network shutdown of all water systems is not yet scheduled, however the timing for such disruption in service is dependent on two factors: the weather conditions and the risks involved at the different systems.

Consumers are therefore reminded of the need to have water stored to last at minimum three days taking into consideration the immediate needs of their family.

It says the approaching weather system can render water systems highly susceptible to turbidity and dam blockages, hindering the production of water for an extended period.