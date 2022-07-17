Weather forecast for 2050 is coming to England this week

Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?

Meteorologists at the UK Met Office — the official weather forecast agency for the UK — dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they’d be forecasting in about three decades.

Well, on Monday and Tuesday, the “plausible” becomes reality — 28 years early.

Simon Lee, an atmospheric scientist at Columbia University in New York, noted the striking similarity between the 2050 outlook and the forecast for early next week in the UK.

“Today, the forecast for Tuesday is shockingly almost identical for large parts of the country,” Simon tweeted, adding in a later post that “what is coming on Tuesday gives an insight into the future.”

In 30 years, this forecast will seem rather typical.

Temperatures are forecast to run 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal early next week in the UK. Highs could approach 40 degrees Celsius (around 104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time — a prediction that prompted meteorologists there to issue a “red” heat warning for the first time ever.

“We hoped we wouldn’t get to this situation,” the Met Office’s climate attribution scientist Nikos Christidis said in a statement. “Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK. The chances of seeing 40°C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence.”

The chance of exceeding 40 degrees is “increasing rapidly,” Christidis said.

This is about more than a few uncomfortable days. Extreme heat is among the most deadly weather events — we just don’t tend to see it happening in the moment, when heat stroke and death are attributed to underlying conditions like heart illness or respiratory disease.

And recent reports would suggest no more than 5% of UK homes have air conditioning to help keep residents cool.