West boosts arms to Ukraine as Russia warns of World War III

Moscow is escalating its rhetoric too, saying the Ukraine conflict could lead to a new world war with the United States saying Russia needs a crippling defeat.

Moscow and Washington’s escalating verbal war comes as the battlefield continues to expand, with explosions reported on Russian territory and in Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway region within Moldova, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Western allies met in Germany to renew their pledges of military assistance to Ukraine. Germany announced on Tuesday that it is sending anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, a significant shift for war-weary German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Prior to the outbreak of war, Scholz and the Social Democrats viewed close ties with Russia as beneficial, but they are under intense pressure from coalition partners to do more to hurt Russia. Also, the European Union is considering partially blocking Russian oil and gas, which would be a major shift.

