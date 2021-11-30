Last Friday, 26 November, vaccinated and unvaccinated teachers at the West St George Secondary School, some wearing black, staged a “sit-in” in protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which could see some of them lose their jobs if they do not take the jab.

On Tuesday 30 November, a release on the SVG Teachers Union Facebook page stated the following reasons for the “sit-in” by teachers at the institution.

We the teachers of WSGSS are driven and dedicated to our students. We are a cohesive group thus operate as one body. To destroy this union is tantamount to treachery. This mandate influences all levels of our institution, especially our Fifth Formers. This group of students has been adversely affected since 2020 and will continue to be affected when the mandate comes into effect. We do not want to stay away from the classroom. We do not want to deprive our students of instruction. We recognize the value of our contribution to their overall development and we know that we need to be there for them. We want the public to understand that we are one body, one unit, one staff; what hurts one hurts all. We cannot sit idly by and allow this travesty to unfold. We stand in solidarity with our unvaccinated co-workers… in fact…all unvaccinated colleagues.

St Vincent Times contacted the principal of the school on Tuesday, who indicated that she would say anything further to the media since her previous statements were misrepresented.

The teachers at West St. George Secondary School (WSGSS) were expected to write to the Ministry of Education Monday over concerns that the government’s vaccine mandate could see educators losing their jobs and accrued benefits.

The educators have warned that they are prepared to continue their “sit-in” which they started last Friday if the Ministry of Education refuses to meet with them.