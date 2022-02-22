Ukriane Tensions: Western nations scramble to finalize their response

(CNN) – The threat of a full-scale war weighed heavy in Europe on Tuesday as the international community scrambled to finalize sanctions and further rounds of diplomacy following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order troops into separatist-held parts of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainians have watched the situation unfold with a mixture of disbelief and fatalism, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pleading for the international community to impose “urgent sanctions” on Russia, including calling a “complete halt” to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“The Russian escalation against Ukraine is an unprecedented challenge not only for Ukraine, but for Europe and the world as a whole,” Zelensky said on Tuesday.

Putin, who has steadily amassed some 150,000 military personnel near Ukraine’s borders, appeared to cast doubt on the sovereignty of Russia’s neighbor in an angry speech on Monday.

“Ukraine has never had traditions of its own statehood,” he said, seemingly calling into question the country’s right to exist as an independent nation, and referring to its eastern region as “ancient Russian lands.”