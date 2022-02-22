Ukriane Tensions: Western nations scramble to finalize their response

(CNN) – The threat of a full-scale war weighed heavy in Europe on Tuesday as the international community scrambled to finalize sanctions and further rounds of diplomacy following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order troops into separatist-held parts of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainians have watched the situation unfold with a mixture of disbelief and fatalism, with President Volodymyr Zelensky pleading for the international community to impose “urgent sanctions” on Russia, including calling a “complete halt” to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
“The Russian escalation against Ukraine is an unprecedented challenge not only for Ukraine, but for Europe and the world as a whole,” Zelensky said on Tuesday.
“Ukraine has never had traditions of its own statehood,” he said, seemingly calling into question the country’s right to exist as an independent nation, and referring to its eastern region as “ancient Russian lands.”
The same day, he signed decrees conveying Moscow’s official recognition of two breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine — the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).
The decrees recognize the Moscow-backed territories as independent states and guarantee their security with Russian troops — described by the Kremlin as a “peacekeeping” force — ordered in to the region.
But on Tuesday, Moscow declined to confirm whether Russian troops had yet entered the DPR or LPR.
Moscow also asserted it was still open to talks with the United States.