WestJet landing gear collapses on landing at St. Maarten’s PJIA

A WestJet Boeing 737-800 experienced a critical landing gear failure at Princess Juliana International Airport (St. Maarten) on Sunday afternoon, creating a scene of intense drama and potential disaster.

Flight WS2276 from Toronto touched down at 1:31 pm in what initially appeared to be a routine landing. However, the situation quickly transformed into a critical emergency when the aircraft’s right landing gear catastrophically collapsed, sending the plane skidding violently down the runway.

Plane spotter Paul Ellinger provided a gripping first-hand account of the incident. “The aircraft came down normally, but suddenly the right landing gear gave way,” Ellinger told The Daily Herald. “Sparks flew as the plane screeched across the tarmac.”

Emergency crews responded with remarkable efficiency. Firefighters immediately covered the area with protective foam, preventing potential fire outbreak. Passengers were evacuated through emergency slides in a remarkably organized manner, with children and adults safely guided to a waiting bus.

The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE) officially confirmed the landing gear collapse, providing minimal but crucial details about the event.

While no immediate injuries were reported, the incident raises significant questions about aircraft maintenance and landing gear integrity. Aviation experts will likely conduct a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the mechanical failure.