WFP And Dominica Sign Agreement On Disaster Risk Management

Dominica has now signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen the Dominica government’s capacity in the area of disaster risk financing.

According to a statement from WFP, the financing is critical to Dominica because natural disasters in the past have wiped out much of Dominica’s economy, depleting the gross domestic product by a staggering 224 per cent in one reported instance. One of the concerns in these cases was the ability to respond quickly and assist the most vulnerable in Dominica after a natural disaster occurred.

Based on a statement, Dominica was proactive in relation to financing for disaster recovery events by joining the CCRIF SPC in 2007.

Regarding the CCRIF SPC, its website states that it is a segregated portfolio company, owned, operated and registered in the Caribbean that limits the financial impact of catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and excess rainfall events to the Caribbean and – since 2015 – Central American governments by quickly providing short-term liquidity when a parametric insurance policy is triggered.

The agreement between the government of Dominica and the WFP creates an opportunity to recognise the link between social protection systems to the payouts made by the CCRIF SPC. Based on various statements, this will, ultimately, help to facilitate cash payouts to the vulnerable in Dominica in connection with natural disaster events.