WhatsApp Group Sexually Exploiting Children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A WhatsApp group by the name of (The Christmas Spirit), apparently targeting children between the ages of 11 and 12 years old, has surfaced in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The group currently has 211 members as of 16 December and has 7 group admins. All numbers were SVG registered phone numbers.

Conversations in the chat seen by St Vincent Times speak to (fresher the egg, creamier the yolk, I go tear it up, smash 9, younger the crab, tighter the pinch).

Messages also display faces of young girls posing half naked, some topless and others without underwear.

Videos of child porn are also being distributed in the group.

It was not clear what ages the group admins were, although their conversations seemingly suggest they were over 18.

In February of this year a WhatsApp group, called LINK.VVC, emerged with over 300 persons broadcasting explicit sexual content and conversations with van conductors, van drivers, older men and underage boys and girls (from at least one of the nation’s private primary schools).

The parent who found the group on her daughter’s phone informed several other parents through a WhatsApp broadcast.

“The content is nothing I would want any grade six student to be involved in…adult conversations,” the mother commented in a message she sent out. She said she was also very concerned that many parents, when she informed them, were unaware that their nine-, ten- and eleven-year-olds were in this chat group, and some were actually taking part in sexual conversations with men twice and three times their age, while others were just reading and not responding,” the mother said in February.