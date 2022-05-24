Wheatley says BVI will not hold an early election

Dr Natalio Wheatley, the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, has dismissed reports that he will call an early election.

Wheatley said in an update on Tuesday afternoon that there would be no early elections.

The National Unity Government, which was formed three weeks ago, plans to work with Governor John Rankin to implement governance reforms identified in a Commission of Inquiry (COI) report.

“We will continue to engage constructively with the governor and the United Kingdom government on reform as the UK government considers how to implement the COI recommendations. Wheatley expressed hope for an official response as soon as possible”.

Moving forward, the National Unity Government has proposed a framework for implementing governance reforms.

Under the framework, the governor will be responsible for the overall implementation of the COI recommendations in partnership with the premier, as well as monitoring the government’s work schedule.