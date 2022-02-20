When In Mayreau visit Lolo’s beach bar

If you are adventurous like John Dillion , well, he says, while in Mayreau, check out Lolo’s beach bar located right on the waterfront of Saline Bay.

Saline Bay gives you reasonable access to the island of Mayreau. There is a clean beach and good access to snorkelling.

John says the new addition deserves to be enjoyed as it has a great vibe, good food and a friendly atmosphere.

“The owners Lolo and her husband Owen, along with their staff, are always welcoming. Their menu is constantly expanding and currently has great chicken, fish, and lobster meals, burgers, wraps, salads, and pizza.”

John says Lolo’s beach bar recently added a nice beach volleyball net which has become quite popular for cruisers and locals alike.

You can reach Lolo at 784-496-4972 and Owen at 784-495-1594. Go follow them on Instagram @ Lolos Beach_Bar.

Mayreau is the smallest inhabited island of the Grenadines, with an area of about 0.46 sq.

The population is centred in the village located on Station Hill, a hilltop in the island’s southwest.

Mayreau is accessible only by boat.